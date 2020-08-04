1/1
Joan M. Miller
Joan M. Miller

Born: February 5, 1957; Peoria

Died: July 31, 2020; Peoria

DIXON – Joan M .Miller, age 63, of Dixon, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

She was born Feb. 5, 1957, in Peoria, the daughter of Lawrence J., Jr., and Theresa W. (Scheirer) Miller. She was a member of the Class of 1975 at the Academy of Our Lady High School ,and graduated from Sauk Valley Community College with an associate's degree in early childhood education. Joan taught preschool at St Mary's School in Dixon for 23 years.

She was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, where she served as a Eucharistic minister, and was active in the Ministry Formation program for the Rockford Diocese. In 2009, Joan made a pilgrimage to Medjugorje.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa, and her nephew and godson Jonathan Miller.

Joan is survived by her daughters ,Rebecca (Ryan Whaley) Fuchs of Dixon, Sarah (Harley) Boeck of Monroe, WI; and grandchildren, Joslin, Lilly, Kayden, George, Garrett, Rhett, Kyla, and Brooklyn. She is also survived by her father, Lawrence; siblings, Barbara (Michael) Fahel, Mary (Randy) Ragains, Lawrence (Valerie) Miller III, Rita (Joe) Ernst, Raymond Miller, Phyllis (John) DeWaard, Vincent (Linda) Miller; sisters-in-law, Risè Miller and Sue (Jim) Mischler; and many treasured nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, with the rosary at 7 p.m.. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon with the Rev. James Keenan officiating. Burial will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. at St Mary Cemetery in Metamora, IL. Face coverings are required at the visitation and services.

Memorials have been established to Richard L Owens Hospice Home in Peoria and to St Mary School in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
St Patrick Catholic Church
AUG
5
Burial
04:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
