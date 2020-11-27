Joey Greer
Died: November 24, 2020; Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS – Joey Greer (nee Garcia), age 68, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at home in Rock Falls, Illinois, surrounded in her last days by family.
Joey was born in Alice, Texas and grew up in Sterling, Illinois where she attended Sterling High School. Joey began her career as a certified nursing assistant, and later worked and retired as a security guard. Married for 45 years, Joey was the beloved wife of Michael Greer, and mother to Stacy Carter (husband, Jeffery) and Shonah Greer (partner Todd Beller). She was grandmother to Brittany Washington (husband Will), Tiffany Perez (husband Issac) and Jeffery Carter Jr. She was also great-grandmother to Issac Perez Jr., Ian Perez, Jaila Washington and Jalisa Washington.
Joey met her husband Mike while he was working at a carnival in Rochelle, IL and found that they had a mutual love for rock music, where Mike went on to become a lead guitarist in many bands. Joey was his groupie, and they both enjoyed going out to listen to bands. Joey also enjoyed family gatherings, where she would encourage a good game of bingo or Yahtzee, complete with laughs and prizes. An avid shopper, she and Mike could be found browsing shops and outlet malls on the weekends. A Corvette owner for many years, she loved going to the car shows, the Corvette museum and gawking at Vettes on the street. In her later years, she spent time on or near the water fishing with Mike and scratching instant lottery tickets. Among her many joys were several Pomeranians she had over the years. A collector of angels, Joey is now among them.
Joey was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Garcia; a sister, Edna Boyer; and a brother, Jose Garcia.
She is survived by her father Ernesto Garcia; and her siblings Ruben Garcia, Gloria Chaidez, Ernesto Garcia Jr. (wife Cheryel), Norma Nelson (husband Craig), Amanda (Billy Woosley) Garcia, and Richard Garcia (wife Alice).
Family will receive friends in celebration of Joey's life at McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory, 505 First Ave. Sterling on Friday, November 27 th, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. A private mass for family will be held on Saturday, November 28 th , 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rock RiverHospice & Home, 2706 Avenue E, Sterling, IL 61081.
Online condolences at mcdonalduneralhomes.com