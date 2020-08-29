John B. Schutz
Born: June 24, 1929; Camargo
Died: August 26, 2020; Columbus, Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ind. – John Benjamin Schutz, age 91 of Columbus, IN., formerly of Sterling, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home.
John was born on June 24, 1929 in Camargo, IL, the son of Nikoles and Nellie Pearl (Taylor) Schutz. He was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He worked at Northwestern Steel and Wire in Sterling, retiring in 1991. John married Ruth Aldridge on December 15, 1979 in Rock Falls. She preceded him in death on May 3, 2014. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards and shuffleboard and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include his daughter, Jan (Mike) Devine of Rock Falls; his son, Mike (Pat Reilly) Schutz of Columbus, IN; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one daughter, June Simmons; one sister, Lena Goff; and one grandson, Sean Simmons.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Military honors will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
