1/1
John C. Ordean
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Ordean

Born: November 22, 1927; Rock Falls

Died: November 9, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – John Chirila Ordean, 92, of Sterling, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family.

John was born on Nov. 22, 1927 in Rock Falls, the son of Chirila and Paracheva (Pavel)Ordean. He was a graduate of Rock Falls High School. He served in Korea from 1945 to 1947, and was assigned to the 81st Ordinance Tank Maintenance. After the Army, he put himself through 4 years of college at Bradley University in Peoria, graduating in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education. He married Charlotte Graff in Aug of 1951 by the late Fr. John McGrat hat Sacred Heart Church.

John was employed with the former Northwestern Steel and Wire Co. for 33 years retiring as Credit Manager in 1985. He was active at Sacred Heart Church with his wife for many years. He was active in many clubs and organizations, including The American Cancer Society, Meals on Wheels, Sterling Rock Falls Amateur Radio Society, Sterling Area Ostomy Society, CGH Health Foundation, and Sterling Moose in which he held the Fellowship Degree. He held many officers' positions in all the clubs, and also was the editor of their newsletters for many years.

He was a volunteer member for the Bradley University Corporate Relations Foundation for "Engineers for Tomorrow." His hobbies were amateur radio, collecting used and mint U.S. stamps and first day covers, gardening, dinner theaters, bus trips, and traveling in the U.S. and internationally, especially to his parents' home country of Romania to visit relatives.

Survivors include his six children, John, James (Laurie), David (Penny), Jody (Jeff Geeting), and Dale (Mary), all of Rock Falls, and Charlene Nysather of Sterling; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Earl Ufkin and Eugene Graff; and many nieces and nephews and relatives in Romania.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Charlotte in 2004; his sisters, Eva Ufkin, Mary (Harold) Retzlaff, and Anna (Ronald) Young; a grandson, Carson Hinrichs; and a son-in-law, Rod Nysather.

Masks and social distancing will be in effect for a 10-person-at-a-time rotation visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home , 505 First Avenue, Sterling. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m.in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will conclude at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorials can be made out to Sacred Heart Church or the CGH Health Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
09:30 - 10:30 PM
McDonald Funeral Home, Sterling
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 11, 2020
Tina & I send our utmost Condolences to family & friends. I had many a times talked with John and learned some things from him. Greatly missed by all who knew John!
Bradley Popejoy
Family Friend
November 11, 2020
My most sincere condolences to Charlene and the rest of the family.
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kim Steven's Crowe
Friend
November 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mr. Ordean. He was a very kind man. And a good neighbor and friend. From Mary Scott and family.
Susan Scott- Herbon
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved