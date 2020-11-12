John C. OrdeanBorn: November 22, 1927; Rock FallsDied: November 9, 2020; SterlingSTERLING – John Chirila Ordean, 92, of Sterling, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family.John was born on Nov. 22, 1927 in Rock Falls, the son of Chirila and Paracheva (Pavel)Ordean. He was a graduate of Rock Falls High School. He served in Korea from 1945 to 1947, and was assigned to the 81st Ordinance Tank Maintenance. After the Army, he put himself through 4 years of college at Bradley University in Peoria, graduating in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education. He married Charlotte Graff in Aug of 1951 by the late Fr. John McGrat hat Sacred Heart Church.John was employed with the former Northwestern Steel and Wire Co. for 33 years retiring as Credit Manager in 1985. He was active at Sacred Heart Church with his wife for many years. He was active in many clubs and organizations, including The American Cancer Society, Meals on Wheels, Sterling Rock Falls Amateur Radio Society, Sterling Area Ostomy Society, CGH Health Foundation, and Sterling Moose in which he held the Fellowship Degree. He held many officers' positions in all the clubs, and also was the editor of their newsletters for many years.He was a volunteer member for the Bradley University Corporate Relations Foundation for "Engineers for Tomorrow." His hobbies were amateur radio, collecting used and mint U.S. stamps and first day covers, gardening, dinner theaters, bus trips, and traveling in the U.S. and internationally, especially to his parents' home country of Romania to visit relatives.Survivors include his six children, John, James (Laurie), David (Penny), Jody (Jeff Geeting), and Dale (Mary), all of Rock Falls, and Charlene Nysather of Sterling; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Earl Ufkin and Eugene Graff; and many nieces and nephews and relatives in Romania.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Charlotte in 2004; his sisters, Eva Ufkin, Mary (Harold) Retzlaff, and Anna (Ronald) Young; a grandson, Carson Hinrichs; and a son-in-law, Rod Nysather.Masks and social distancing will be in effect for a 10-person-at-a-time rotation visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home , 505 First Avenue, Sterling. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m.in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will conclude at Sacred Heart Cemetery.Memorials can be made out to Sacred Heart Church or the CGH Health Foundation.