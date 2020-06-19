John Crady
John Crady

Died: June 17, 2020; Morrison

PROPHETSTOWN – John Crady, 75 of Prophetstown, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Morrison Community Hospital.

Arrangements are pending at the McDonald Funeral Homes.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
46 Grove Street
Prophetstown, IL 61277
815-537-5544
