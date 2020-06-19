John Crady
Died: June 17, 2020; Morrison
PROPHETSTOWN – John Crady, 75 of Prophetstown, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Morrison Community Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at the McDonald Funeral Homes.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 19, 2020.