John E. Boelkens



Died: August 29, 2020



MT. CARROLL - John Edward Boelkens, 78, of Mt. Carroll, died at home Saturday, August 29, 2020. A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Carroll Church of God. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mt. Carroll. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Masks are required. Law-Jones Funeral Home handled services.





