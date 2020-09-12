1/1
John Ebersole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Ebersole

Born: September 9, 1938; Sterling

Died: September 10, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – John Ebersole, 82, of Sterling, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home of Sterling.

John was born September 9, 1938 in Sterling, the son of Raymond and Christina (Lewis) Ebersole He married Nancy Ebersole on August 17, 1938 at Science Ridge Mennonite Church, Sterling. John was a very passionate farmer in the area for many years. He was most proud that he was able to pass down his legacy to his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Sheldon (Julie) Ebersole of Sterling and Steven (Lindsay) Ebersole of Chadwick; one daughter, Cara Lee Ebersole of Tucson; and four grandchildren, Nikki, Eric, Lilly, Wyatt Ebersole.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, LaVonne Ebersole.

Private burial will take place at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Arrangements have been completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation of Sterling.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved