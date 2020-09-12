John Ebersole
Born: September 9, 1938; Sterling
Died: September 10, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – John Ebersole, 82, of Sterling, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home of Sterling.
John was born September 9, 1938 in Sterling, the son of Raymond and Christina (Lewis) Ebersole He married Nancy Ebersole on August 17, 1938 at Science Ridge Mennonite Church, Sterling. John was a very passionate farmer in the area for many years. He was most proud that he was able to pass down his legacy to his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Sheldon (Julie) Ebersole of Sterling and Steven (Lindsay) Ebersole of Chadwick; one daughter, Cara Lee Ebersole of Tucson; and four grandchildren, Nikki, Eric, Lilly, Wyatt Ebersole.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, LaVonne Ebersole.
Private burial will take place at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Arrangements have been completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation of Sterling.
