1/1
John H. Dyke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Dyke

Born: July 27, 1936; Clinton, Iowa

Died: July 27, 2020; Fulton

FULTON – John H. Dyke, 84, of Fulton, IL, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home.

A private graveside service will be held at Fulton Township Cemetery with Ken Renkes officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no visitation. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials have been established to MercyOne Oncology Department in Clinton, IA and Unity Christian Schools in Fulton, IL.

John was born July 27, 1936, in Clinton, IA, to John and Margaret (Sikkema) Dyke. He attended Fulton Grade Schools and was a graduate of Fulton High School. John married Marilyn J. Maring on January 8, 1957, at the First Christian Reformed Church in Fulton, IL. He was a union laborer for Jorgensen Construction in Clinton, IA, for over twenty years. He then worked in maintenance at Wyndcrest Nursing Home/Mercy Health Systems until retiring. John was a lifetime member of the former Trinity Reformed Church in Fulton where he served as elder and sang in the choir. He enjoyed running marathons and was a member of Corn Belt Running Club. He liked woodworking and tending to his yard.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; one son, Jeff (Kathy) Dyke of Morrison, IL; grandsons, Brian, Alex, and Zachary Dyke, all of Morrison, IL; five sisters, Verna Vining and Marge Nielsen both of Iowa, Jean Smith of Arizona, and Gail (John) Thomson and Carol (Robert) Jenkin, both of Texas; one brother, Donald Dyke of Wisconsin; and one brother-in-law, Richard Hardy of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Ilene Hardy and Alice Dever.

To send online condolences, go to www.bosmarenkes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
(815) 589-2244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved