John H. Dyke
Born: July 27, 1936; Clinton, Iowa
Died: July 27, 2020; Fulton
FULTON – John H. Dyke, 84, of Fulton, IL, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home.
A private graveside service will be held at Fulton Township Cemetery with Ken Renkes officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no visitation. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials have been established to MercyOne Oncology Department in Clinton, IA and Unity Christian Schools in Fulton, IL.
John was born July 27, 1936, in Clinton, IA, to John and Margaret (Sikkema) Dyke. He attended Fulton Grade Schools and was a graduate of Fulton High School. John married Marilyn J. Maring on January 8, 1957, at the First Christian Reformed Church in Fulton, IL. He was a union laborer for Jorgensen Construction in Clinton, IA, for over twenty years. He then worked in maintenance at Wyndcrest Nursing Home/Mercy Health Systems until retiring. John was a lifetime member of the former Trinity Reformed Church in Fulton where he served as elder and sang in the choir. He enjoyed running marathons and was a member of Corn Belt Running Club. He liked woodworking and tending to his yard.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; one son, Jeff (Kathy) Dyke of Morrison, IL; grandsons, Brian, Alex, and Zachary Dyke, all of Morrison, IL; five sisters, Verna Vining and Marge Nielsen both of Iowa, Jean Smith of Arizona, and Gail (John) Thomson and Carol (Robert) Jenkin, both of Texas; one brother, Donald Dyke of Wisconsin; and one brother-in-law, Richard Hardy of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Ilene Hardy and Alice Dever.
