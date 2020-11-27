John H. Klinger
Born: March 1, 1938; Chicago
Died: November 23, 2020; Rockford
OREGON – John H. Klinger, 82, an Oregon resident since 2002, died Monday, November 23, 2020 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford.
He was born March 1, 1938 in Chicago, the son of John G. and Mary (Kloc) Klinger. John was a 1955 graduate of Leyden High School in North Lake, IL, bachelor's graduate of SIU in Carbondale in 1960 and then in 1969 received his master's degree in Science Education from NIU in DeKalb. He married Barbara Pavlik June 5, 1982 in Worth, IL. John taught at McClure Junior High in Western Springs, IL for 4 years and then was employed in sales for RCA, Honeywell, and lastly for B.W. Berkheimer prior to retiring. He was formerly a lieutenant for the Western Springs Fire Dept. and also a paramedic. John enjoyed fishing, visiting history museums, a good one-liner and playing solitaire. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon, Knights of Columbus Council 1092, 4th Degree Assembly 1702 and a Past Grand Knight inHarrisonburg, Virginia.
He was predeceased by his parents; son, Michael J. Klinger; and grandson, John Rick Wawroski.
He is survived by his wife Barb Klinger of Oregon; sons, William (Lynn) Klinger of Marshfield, WI and Sunny (fiancé Karen Larson) Simeone of Lisle; daughters, Laurie (Michael) Gorski of Satsuma, FL, Susan (Kevin) Burchfield of McHenry and Jolene Vitello of McHenry; grandchildren, Nicole Justes, Wayne "The Grizz" Wawroski, Lauren Rose Wall, Christopher Robinson, Bryan Robinson, Robert J. Gorski, Dominic Donato, and Angela Donato; great-grandchildren, Ava Jo Wawroski, Lauralei Rose Wall, and Miles Wawroski; sister, Mary Ann (Robert) Enzweiler of Bloomington; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon with Rev. Joseph Naill and Rev. Richard Kramer, co-celebrating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
