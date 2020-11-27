1/1
John H. Klinger
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Klinger

Born: March 1, 1938; Chicago

Died: November 23, 2020; Rockford

OREGON – John H. Klinger, 82, an Oregon resident since 2002, died Monday, November 23, 2020 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford.

He was born March 1, 1938 in Chicago, the son of John G. and Mary (Kloc) Klinger. John was a 1955 graduate of Leyden High School in North Lake, IL, bachelor's graduate of SIU in Carbondale in 1960 and then in 1969 received his master's degree in Science Education from NIU in DeKalb. He married Barbara Pavlik June 5, 1982 in Worth, IL. John taught at McClure Junior High in Western Springs, IL for 4 years and then was employed in sales for RCA, Honeywell, and lastly for B.W. Berkheimer prior to retiring. He was formerly a lieutenant for the Western Springs Fire Dept. and also a paramedic. John enjoyed fishing, visiting history museums, a good one-liner and playing solitaire. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon, Knights of Columbus Council 1092, 4th Degree Assembly 1702 and a Past Grand Knight inHarrisonburg, Virginia.

He was predeceased by his parents; son, Michael J. Klinger; and grandson, John Rick Wawroski.

He is survived by his wife Barb Klinger of Oregon; sons, William (Lynn) Klinger of Marshfield, WI and Sunny (fiancé Karen Larson) Simeone of Lisle; daughters, Laurie (Michael) Gorski of Satsuma, FL, Susan (Kevin) Burchfield of McHenry and Jolene Vitello of McHenry; grandchildren, Nicole Justes, Wayne "The Grizz" Wawroski, Lauren Rose Wall, Christopher Robinson, Bryan Robinson, Robert J. Gorski, Dominic Donato, and Angela Donato; great-grandchildren, Ava Jo Wawroski, Lauralei Rose Wall, and Miles Wawroski; sister, Mary Ann (Robert) Enzweiler of Bloomington; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon with Rev. Joseph Naill and Rev. Richard Kramer, co-celebrating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.

www.farrellhollandgale.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
110 South Seventh Street
Oregon, IL 61061
(815) 732-7272
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home Oregon Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
So many childhood memories. The best? Warm buttermilk while FREEZING on an Indian Guide camping trip. You, Bill, my dad and I.
Tim Madler
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved