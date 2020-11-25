1/2
John Joe Burgess
John Joe Burgess

Born: December 30, 1947; Dixon

Died: November 20, 2020; Rockford

HARMON – John Joe Burgess, 72, of Harmon, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL. He worked for Northwestern Steel and Wire for 30 years prior to his retirement.

John was born December 30, 1947, in Dixon, IL, the son of Arthur and Lois (Thrasher) Burgess. He married Judith Ann Skrogstad on September 30, 1967 in Sterling. John was a member of the Moose Lodge #727 in Dixon. He enjoyed being outdoors tending to his gardens. John was a true jack of all trades and self-taught. His greatest passion in life was his children and grandchildren; he loved spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Burgess of Harmon; four children, Thomas (Jada) Burgess of NY, Melissa (David) Glessner of Dixon, Timothy (Jennifer) Burgess of Chicago, and Amanda Tamayo of Sterling; seven grandchildren, Brenden Gould, Boston Glessner, Karson Glessner, T.J. Burgess, Evan Burgess, Brayden Burgess, and Arianna Tamayo; mother, Lois Burgess of Harmon, sister, Donna Gonzalez of Sterling; three brothers, Dwight (Mary) Burgess of Harmon, Jeff Burgess of Rock Falls, David Burgess of Harmon; sister-in-law, Karen Burgess of Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father; brother, Dennis Burgess; and infant sister, Diane Burgess.

Private services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd., Dixon, IL, with the Rev. Richard Kramer. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
