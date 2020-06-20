John L. Crady
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Crady

Born: July 15, 1944; Harmon, IL

Died: June 17, 2020; Prophetstown

PROPHETSTOWN – John L. Crady, 75, Prophetstown, IL, passed away June 17, 2020. He was born July 15, 1944, at home in Harmon, IL, the son of Raymond and Dorothy (Scott) Crady. John attended Harmon Elementary School, Amboy High School, and was a 1962 graduate of Lyndon High School. He attended AIC Business College in Davenport IA.

On May 17, 1963, he married Carol Richmond. John was employed at International Harvester of East Moline and retired in 2000 from Northwestern Steel & Wire, having worked in East Plant Shipping and 12" Mill as a multi-craft millwright.

John was a Chicago Bears fan, had been an avid jogger and enjoyed the game of golf. He, like his father and brothers, was a Mr. Fixit. He is survived by his wife, Carol; three sons, Tim (Tammy) Crady of Lyndon, Terry Crady (Kathleen Marino) of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Troy Crady of Chicago, IL; and three grandchildren, Sierra (Nick) Divarco of Davenport, IA, Shane and Anika Crady of Highlands Ranch, CO.; one great-grandson, Liam Divarco; his sisters, Marilyn "Jean" Smith of Rockford, Sharon Harrison of Polo, and Kathleen Garren of Dixon; his brother, Eugene Fluke of Avon, IL.; his uncle, William E. Scott Sr. of Sterling; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Dwayne "Sam", and Garold "Pete" Crady. A private family service will be held at McDonald Funeral Home in Prophetstown. Memorial donations can be directed to Prophetstown Fire Protection District.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
46 Grove Street
Prophetstown, IL 61277
815-537-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved