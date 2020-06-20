John L. Crady



Born: July 15, 1944; Harmon, IL



Died: June 17, 2020; Prophetstown



PROPHETSTOWN – John L. Crady, 75, Prophetstown, IL, passed away June 17, 2020. He was born July 15, 1944, at home in Harmon, IL, the son of Raymond and Dorothy (Scott) Crady. John attended Harmon Elementary School, Amboy High School, and was a 1962 graduate of Lyndon High School. He attended AIC Business College in Davenport IA.



On May 17, 1963, he married Carol Richmond. John was employed at International Harvester of East Moline and retired in 2000 from Northwestern Steel & Wire, having worked in East Plant Shipping and 12" Mill as a multi-craft millwright.



John was a Chicago Bears fan, had been an avid jogger and enjoyed the game of golf. He, like his father and brothers, was a Mr. Fixit. He is survived by his wife, Carol; three sons, Tim (Tammy) Crady of Lyndon, Terry Crady (Kathleen Marino) of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Troy Crady of Chicago, IL; and three grandchildren, Sierra (Nick) Divarco of Davenport, IA, Shane and Anika Crady of Highlands Ranch, CO.; one great-grandson, Liam Divarco; his sisters, Marilyn "Jean" Smith of Rockford, Sharon Harrison of Polo, and Kathleen Garren of Dixon; his brother, Eugene Fluke of Avon, IL.; his uncle, William E. Scott Sr. of Sterling; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Dwayne "Sam", and Garold "Pete" Crady. A private family service will be held at McDonald Funeral Home in Prophetstown. Memorial donations can be directed to Prophetstown Fire Protection District.





