John L. Melton
Born: January 28, 1932; Prophetstown
Died: August 21, 2020; Prophetstown
PROPHETSTOWN – John L. Melton, of Prophetstown, IL, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home.
A private family service will be held at the Prophetstown United Methodist Church with Larry Richmond, a family friend, officiating. A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. The family requests that all who attend wear a mask and social distance. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials have been established to Prophetstown American Legion and Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
John was born January 28, 1932, in Prophetstown, IL, to James B. and Edith Pearl (Burgess) Melton. He was educated in the Portland Country School and Tampico Grade School, and was a graduate of Prophetstown High School. He served as military police in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. John married Mary Lou Blumhoff on May 21, 1952, in Prophetstown. He farmed in the rural Prophetstown and Tampico area. John was a member of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church, and a member of the Prophetstown American Legion Post #522. He was a former member of the Tampico Lions Club. John enjoyed his biweekly Pinochle card games in Tampico with his friends and enjoyed fishing when he had the time. He was a selfless man, helping his neighbors and friends whenever needed. John was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and University of Illinois football and basketball fan. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou; one daughter, Christi (Rick) Morgan of Sterling, IL; two sons, Jeff (Brenda) Melton and Marc (Cynthia) Melton both of Prophetstown; six grandchildren, Heather (Dylan) Fransen, Michael (Melissa) Melton, James (Linh) Melton, Jonas (Nicole) Melton, Emily (Matt Vinson) Melton, and Megan (Bryan) Alexander; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Gail (Nancy) Melton and Jerry (Sue) Melton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gene Melton.
