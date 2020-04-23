|
|
John G. "Greg" Potratz
Born: July 14, 1948; McGregor, Iowa
Died: April 13, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. – John Gregory "Greg" Potratz passed away in Omaha, NE on April 13, 2020 at age 71, after a 2-year battle with cancer. He passed away in his home surrounded by his two sisters and his brother-in-law.
John was born in McGregor, Iowa July 14, 1948, to John A. and Eva Potratz and grew up in Savanna, Illinois. John was a retired Air Force veteran of 20 years, based in Germany, Thailand, the Philippines, Okinawa,South Korea (UN office), and various stateside bases throughout his career. He retired out of Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, NE in 1987 and remained in that area since.
John enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially fishing every spring and fall at Lake Chetek, WI with family.
He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Potratz (2011); and is survived by his mother, Eva; two sisters, Marcia Potratz and Peggy (Mike) Albert of Sterling, IL; as well as two nephews, Dan and Matt, and one great- nephew, Sam, all of Chicago.
Cremation rites were accorded, and interment is at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.