John R. Dyson
John R. Dyson

Born: October 19, 1942; Freeport

Died: July 26, 2020; Amboy

AMBOY – John R. Dyson of Amboy passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born October 19, 1942, in Freeport, the son of Bernard and Virgina (Mathews) Dyson. On August 24, 1966 he married Louise Bell.

John worked in maintenance for Plews Edelmann and later Wahl Clipper until retirement. He served in the US Army was a member of the Open Bible Church in Polo and the American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Louise; daughter, Lynn McCoy of Amboy; sons, Frank (Sandy) Schultheis and Jim (Vickie) Schultheis; three sisters; four brothers; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Saxer; son, Rick Dyson; twin sister in infancy; and brother Bernard Dyson Jr.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Polo Family Funeral Home with facial coverings and social distancing practices expected. Graveside services will be immediately following at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery in Polo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Serenity Hospice and Home.

Visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com to send condolences.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Polo Family Funeral Home
110 E Dixon St
Polo, IL 61064
(815) 946-2402
