John R. Eckhart
Born: April 3, 1930; Dixon
Died: July 20, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – John R. Eckhart, 90, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Dixon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Dixon, IL. He worked for Commonwealth Edison for 37 years prior to his retirement.
John was born April 3, 1930, in Dixon, IL, the son of Raymond and Lena (Winger) Eckhart. He was raised at a very early age by Lillian Eckhart whom he referred to as his mother. He married Virginia Wolf on May 24, 1953, in Sterling. John served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the USS Sickle. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Dixon. John was a life-time member of the Dixon Elks Lodge #779, Dixon VFW Post 540, and the American Legion Post 12 in Dixon. He loved being around his family, grandchildren and great-granchildren. John will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia M. Eckhart of Dixon; one daughter, Janet Eckhart of Dixon; two granddaughters, Melissa (Matthew) Mitchell of Bolingbrook, Kathryn (Joel) Falcone of Liberty, MO; and five great-grandchildren, Carter Mitchell, Clarie Mitchell, Lucy Falcone, Hank Falcone, and Gus "Eckhart" Falcone.
John was preceded in death by his daughter Debra Tucker and his parents.
Private visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, followed by a private graveside service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon, IL.
The family would like to express a special thank you to all the wonderful nurses and CNA's at Dixon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Dixon.Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in Dixon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
