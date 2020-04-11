|
|
John W. Stiles
Born: December 15, 1940; Dixon
Died: April 7, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – John Wesley Stiles, 79, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Dixon, IL. He was a truck driver with Rock River Ready Mix for 5 years and then with Northwestern Steel and Wire for 25 years prior to his retirement.
John was born December 15, 1940, in Dixon, IL, the son of George and Emma (Stein) Stiles. He married Lanieta Laws on November 8, 1969, in Dixon, IL. He was a member of Teamster Local #722 in La Salle for 30 years, Dixon Elks Lodge #779, American Legion Post 12 and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dixon, IL. John served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959-1963. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling. John was a people person and loved a game of cards, grilling for special events, but most of all, he cherished spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and White Sox fan. John drove the Lee County Veteran Assistance Van for 20 years to Iowa City.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lanieta Stiles of Dixon; two daughters, Tracy (David) Iammartino of Chicago, IL, Jennifer (Rob) Mueller of South Barrington; four grandchildren, Grace Iammartino, Ava Mueller, Max Mueller, Greta Mueller; and one sister, Georgiana (Rod) Bollman of Dixon.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial gathering and service will be held at a later date, followed by burial of cremated remains at Oakwood Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.