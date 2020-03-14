|
|
John Wesley Jacobs
Born: Jan. 27, 1928; Winnebago
Died: March 11, 2020; Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
DIXON John Wesley Jacobs, 92, of Dixon, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Hyland Crossing Assisted Living Memory Care in Sun Prairie, WI.
John was born January 27, 1928 in Winnebago, IL, the son of John F. and Ruth Marie (Miller) Jacobs. He was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon. He served in the U.S. Navy as a radio operator on a supply ship during the Korean War. He worked for the Dixon Evening Telegraph for 44 years as a typesetter and designer for local businesses and organizations. He also helped with other composing room jobs and became an expert in electronic typesetting and circuitry.
He was an excellent bowler who got a perfect score of 300 at Plum Hollow Lanes. He loved to play golf and shot 3 holes in one during his lifetime. He also loved doing jigsaw puzzles, collecting coins, woodworking, photography, and genealogy. He loved to sing, tell jokes, and do word search. He played several instruments including the clarinet, harmonica and taught himself how to play his great-grandfather's fiddle which is 100 years old.
He is survived by his four children, Sandra (Rodney) Potter of Jacksonville, FL, Laura (Scott) LaCoursiere of Madison, WI, John (Sherrie) Jacobs of Nachusa, IL, Vickie Jacobs of Whittier, CA; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents along with four siblings, Dorothy Diehl, Arthur Jacobs, Leola Frey, and half brother, Roy Jacobs.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Preston Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd, Dixon, IL. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon, with Rev. Joseph O'Donnell, officiating. Burial will follow the luncheon at Oakwood Cemetery in Mount Morris, IL with full military honors.
The family would like to thank Hyland Crossing Assisted Living Memory Care and Heartland Hospice Care for providing both physical and spiritual care for our father. Your compassion and kindness are very much appreciated.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 421 S. Peoria Avenue, Dixon, IL, 61021 www.stpauldixon.org.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.