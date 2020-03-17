Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469

John Wesley Jacobs

John Wesley Jacobs Obituary
John wesley jacobs

Died: Date; In Town

DIXON – John Wesley Jacobs, 92, of Dixon, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Hyland Crossing Assisted Living Memory Care in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Due to the coronavirus threat, visitation is cancelled for March 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m,. on March 18, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL with Rev. Joseph O'Donnell, officiating from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon IL, with full military honors.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 421 S. Peoria Avenue, Dixon, IL, 61021 www.stpauldixon.org.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
