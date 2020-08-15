1/
John Wesley Stiles
John W. Stiles

Died: April 7, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – John Wesley Stiles, 79, of Dixon, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at KSB Hospital, Dixon.

Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced to allow for 50 people at a time to attend a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon. Private funeral service will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Pastor Joseph O'Donnell officiating, followed by burial of cremated remains at Oakwood Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
