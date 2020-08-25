Jo Ellen Neubauer
Born: August 11, 1941; Rochelle
Died: August 21, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Jo Ellen (Henert) Neubauer, 79, of Sterling, IL, died Friday, August 21, at Regency Care of Sterling.
Born in Rochelle, IL, to Donald and Lois (Wetzel) Henert on August 11, 1941, Jo Ellen grew up on a farm in Ashton, IL, alongside her brothers Larry, Neil, and Kim. She married the late Darrell Neubauer in Ashton on June 4, 1960, and the couple moved to Sterling in 1964.
Jo Ellen was a devoted:
- Matriarch. She made the time to attend as many of her husband's, children's, and grandchildren's activities as possible.
-Vocalist. One of her greatest joys was singing, particularly church hymns in her church choir.
-Woman of faith. She was a decades-long attendant of First Congregational Church in Sterling, and always strove to live by church teachings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darrell; and her brothers, Neil and Kim.
Survivors include her three sons, Jeffrey (Mary Sue) of Sterling; Douglas (Maureen) of Davenport, IA; Steven of Seattle, WA; nine grandchildren, Breanna, Drew, Nathan, Emily, Matthew, Michael, Ellen, Nicholas and Ashley; one brother, Larry (Janet) of Monroe Center, IL; one sister-in-law Connie of Ashton; a sister- and brother-in-law, Sherry (Paul) Wilken of Highland, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at The Big Red Church in Sterling on Wednesday, August, 26th, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at The Big Red Church, with the Reverend Jeff Coester presiding. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines only 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Congregational Church or the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition. Memorials will be received at the visitation and funeral. They also may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O Box 592, Sterling IL 61081, and will be forwarded to family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
