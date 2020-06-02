Jon R. Comer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon R. Comer

Born: June 16, 1976

Died: May 30, 2020

STERLING – Jon Robinson Comer, 43, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

He was born on June 16, 1976, the son of John R. and Johnna (Walker) Comer. Jon was an avid sports fanm especially that of the Chicago CUBS. Jon was a member of Harvest Time Bible Church.

Survivors include his father, John Comer of Sterling; his sister, Marcia Comer (Adam Loescher) of Dixon; his brothers, Jonathon (Jody) Comer of Mukwanago, WI and Payden Comer of Sterling; his maternal grandmother, Betty Walker of Rock Falls; his nieces, Aubriana Comer (Trevor Ashlin), Analeisa Comer; his nephews, Derrick, Dylan and Danial Martens; his great-niece Aaliyah Ashlin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Johnna Comer.

At his request, there will be no public services and cremation will occur. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved