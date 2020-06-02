Jon R. Comer



Born: June 16, 1976



Died: May 30, 2020



STERLING – Jon Robinson Comer, 43, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.



He was born on June 16, 1976, the son of John R. and Johnna (Walker) Comer. Jon was an avid sports fanm especially that of the Chicago CUBS. Jon was a member of Harvest Time Bible Church.



Survivors include his father, John Comer of Sterling; his sister, Marcia Comer (Adam Loescher) of Dixon; his brothers, Jonathon (Jody) Comer of Mukwanago, WI and Payden Comer of Sterling; his maternal grandmother, Betty Walker of Rock Falls; his nieces, Aubriana Comer (Trevor Ashlin), Analeisa Comer; his nephews, Derrick, Dylan and Danial Martens; his great-niece Aaliyah Ashlin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his mother Johnna Comer.



At his request, there will be no public services and cremation will occur. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.





