Jonnie A. FritzBorn: June 25, 1942; PrincetonDied: November 30, 2020; Elk Grove VillageWalnut, IL – Jonnie A. Fritz, 78, formerly of Walnut and Rock Falls, IL, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, IL.He was born on June 25, 1942 in Princeton, IL, the son of Marvin and Dorothy W. (Fritz) Fritz. He served in the Illinois National Guard and Army Reserves. Jonnie owned/operated Fritz Asphalt Paving, Quality Sand & Gravel, Fritz Rental Properties and Fritz Ace Hardware for over 35 years.Jonnie and Pamela Anne Smith were married from 1964 to 1995. On June 24, 2000, he married Lori Ann Neisius. She died November 7, 2010.He was a member of the First Christian Church in Walnut, the American Legion, Ducks Unlimited and the Sterling Moose Family Center. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, karaoke and most of all quality time with his family and friends.Survivors include his daughters, Lisa (Peter) Becker of Schaumburg and Leanne (Ray Fairchild) Fritz of Bloomington; his son, Lonnie (Lindsey) Fritz of Morton; his sister, Mary Ann (Carl) VonHolten of Walnut; his brothers, Jerry Fritz and Richard (Amber) Harper both of Walnut, and Steven Harper of Rock Falls; five grandchildren, Nick (Stephanie) Lange, Colin Becker, Caitlin (Sebastian) Wiendl, Brynn Fritz, Brody Fritz; step-granddaughter Cari (Adam) Fairchild-Trowitch; and three great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Mason and Taylor Lange.He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, James Harper.Jonnie will be greatly missed by his family and friends who cherished their time spent with him.A private family funeral will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Mask and social distancing requirements will be in place to allow for 10 people to rotate through a public visitation from 1:30 – 3:00pm at the funeral home.A public graveside burial ceremony will follow at the Walnut Cemetery at approximately 3:15pm.Memorials may be given in his memory to the Walnut Fire Department or the Walnut Liberty Square Park project.