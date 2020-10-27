Jose 'Joe' Salas Sr.
Born: March 19, 1925; Brownsville, Texas
Died: October 24, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Jose "Joe" Salas Sr., 95, of Sterling, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Joe was born on March 19, 1925 in Brownsville, TX, the son of Encarnacion and Virginia (Flores) Salas. Joe served in the Navy during WWII, and as a paratrooper during the Occupation of Japan. He married the love of his life, Minerva "Minnie" Rodriguez, 67 years ago on April 20, 1953 in Harlingen, TX. He worked as a pipefitter at Northwestern Steel & Wire for 31 years. Joe will be remembered for his love of his faith and family.
Survivors include his wife Minerva; five sons, Joseph Salas and Ricardo Salas, both of Sterling, Roland (Vicky) Salas of Rock Falls, and Oscar(Tracy) Salas, and Mario Salas, all of Sterling; nine grandchildren, Joe Salas, Kim Salas, Michael (Alyssa) Salas, Brooke (Jamie) Gisi, Kelsi Salas, Quint (Leigh Ann) Salas, Brett Ranjel, Davin Salas, and Erica Salas; two step-grandchildren, Aaron (Mindy) Swartz, and Megan (Kevin) Farrell; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; five step-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, andsix sisters.
He loved to dance, fish, play the harmonica, and go "cruising." He loved company and visiting with his family and friends. He neversaid goodbye, he just said, "Go with Jesus." Now he has gone with Jesus and hewill be dearly missed.
Masks and social distancing will be in effect for public visitation at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 600 Ave B, Sterling. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., with Reverend Jorge Bravo officiating. Cremation rites will follow, with burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com