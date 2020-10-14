Joseph "Joe" Wayne Brown sr.
Born: August 9, 1945; Dixon
Died: October 10, 2020; Harmon
Harmon – Joseph "Joe" Wayne Brown, Sr., 75, of Harmon, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was a self employed truck driver for many years.
Joe was born, August 9, 1945, in Dixon, IL, the son of Joel and Jessie (Hilborn) Brown. He married Linda "Kay" Troxell on January 2, 1965, in Dixon IL. He attended Harmon United Methodist Church in Harmon, IL. Joe enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a hard worker and cherished his cat, Princess.
Joe is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kay Brown of Harmon; three children, Connie (Joe) Nehring of Amboy, IL, Joseph Brown, Jr. of Amboy, IL, Sherry (Mauricio) Temiquel of Sterling, IL; thirteen grandchildren, Brandon (Elyse) Nehring, Katie (Lance) Montavon, Kyle Nehring, Jake Nehring, Kayla Brown, Joel Brown, Kathryn (Josh) Grim, Anthony Poole, William (Samantha) Koch, Megan (Jake Warren) Koch, Kylie Temiquel, Christian Temiquel, Mason Temiquel; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
Mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd., Dixon, IL. A Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in Harmon, IL, with Pastor Leanne Keate, officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Harmon United Methodist Church in Harmon, IL.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
.