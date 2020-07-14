Joy L. Heckman
Born: November 13, 1926; Rochelle
Died: July 10, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Joy Lorraine Heckman, 93, of Dixon, was welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Heritage Square, Dixon, surrounded by her loving family.
Joy was born November 13, 1926, in Rochelle, IL, the daughter of Gardner and Frances (Richardson) Cook. She married Orville Heckman on October 10, 1945, in Dixon. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2008. She was a longtime member of Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church in Dixon. Joy enjoyed taking care of her home, flowers and gardening. She loved theater productions, traveling, volunteer work, her church family, playing pinochle with friends and all the breakfast and coffee times with wonderful friends. But most of all, Joy dearly loved and enjoyed each member of her family. She considered them a wonderful blessing from God.
She is survived by her, two sons, Mark (Sandy) Heckman of Dixon, Greg (Cindy) Heckman of Brodhead, WI; six grandchildren, Laura Rockwell, Bryan Plummer, Candy Koch, Stephanie Estock, Marty Heckman, Melanie Heckman; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Dawn Plummer and her brother, Morris Cook.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery with Ron West, officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be directed to the Veteran's Memorial Park in Dixon, Bethel Evangelical Congregation Church in Dixon or Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
