Joyce A. Harrison-Troutman
Born: January 24, 1963; Abilene, Texas
Died: April 27, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Joyce A. Harrison-Troutman, 57, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
She was born on January 24, 1963 in Abilene, TX, the daughter of Richard Dean and Helen Theresa (Nice) Nelson. She married Douglas Eugene Troutman on February 14, 2015 in Harmon. Joyce had driven as a CDL truck driver for a number of years. She was artistic, and loved to garden and work in her yard.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas; her father, Richard E. Nelson of Harmon and her mother, Helen T. Nelson of Dixon; her brother, Michael Dean (Mary Edith) Nelson of Sycamore, IL; her niece, Emily Rose Nelson; her nephews, Mitchell Dean (Katherine) Nelson and Scott Edward Nelson; her aunt Diana Hillard of Dixon; and her faithful companion, "Dee Dee."
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Cremation will take place and a private family gathering will occur.
Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.