Joyce Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce M. Anderson

Born: November 27, 1935; Iowa City, IA

Died: April 10, 2020; Sterling, IL

Rock Falls – Joyce M. Anderson, 84, of Rock Falls, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Rock River Hospice Home in Sterling.

Joyce was born in Iowa City, IA, on November 27, 1935, the daughter of George and Nellie (Reisinger) Knight. She married Zane "Dick" Anderson on February 6, 1954, in Rock Falls. He predeceased her on March 13, 2017. Joyce worked at Plews Edelmann in Dixon for several years. She enjoyed shopping and crafting.

Survivors include one daughter, Judith (Robert) Edison of Sterling; two sons, Lonny Anderson of Rock Falls, and Richard (Amy)Anderson of Medicine Lodge, KS; one sister, Carol (Sonny) Weeks of Rock Falls; one brother, Raymond Knight of Rock Falls; seven grandchildren, Laura (Max) Wheeler, Carrie (Jeremy) Lane, Martin Anderson, Isaiah Anderson, Kristina Edison, Jeremy(Beccah) Edison, and Nathaniel Edison; and four great-grandchildren, Chase, Katelyn, Michaela, and Elijah.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; two sisters, Dorothy Ross, and Janice Cantu; and one brother, Richard Knight. Cremation rites have been accorded.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, June 29, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave, Rock Falls. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA, 30303.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved