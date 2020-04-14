Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Joyce M. Anderson

Joyce M. Anderson Obituary
Joyce M. ANderson

Born: November 27, 1935; Iowa City, Iowa

Died: April 10, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Joyce M. Anderson, 84, of Rock Falls, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Rock River Hospice Home in Sterling.

Joyce was born in Iowa City, IA on November 27, 1935, the daughter of George and Nellie (Reisinger) Knight. She married Zane "Dick" Anderson on February 6, 1954 in Rock Falls. He predeceased her on March 13, 2017. Joyce worked at Plews Edelmann in Dixon for several years. She enjoyed shopping and crafting.

Survivors include one daughter, Judith (Robert) Edison of Sterling; two sons, Lonny Anderson of Rock Falls, and Richard (Amy)Anderson of Medicine Lodge, KS; one sister, Carol (Sonny) Weeks of Rock Falls; one brother, Raymond Knight of Rock Falls; seven grandchildren, Laura (Max) Wheeler,Carrie (Jeremy) Lane, Martin Anderson, Isaiah Anderson, Kristina Edison, Jerem y(Beccah) Edison, and Nathaniel Edison; and four great-grandchildren, Chase, Kaitlyn, Michaela, and Elijah.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; two sisters, Dorothy and Janice; and one brother, Richard Knight.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American CancerSociety, 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA,30303.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
