Joyce M. Montavon
Born: Feb. 24, 1937; Mendota
Died: June 2, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Joyce M. Montavon, age 83, of Dixon died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family, following a short illness due to a rare form of aggressive anaplastic thyroid cancer.
She was born Feb. 24, 1937 in Mendota, IL the daughter of Joseph and Lucille (Boehle) Nauman. Joyce was a registered nurse, and did her nursing training at St Joseph/Mercy Hospital in Aurora, where she then worked as a surgical nurse. She had also worked at KSB Hospital in Dixon, the Amboy Hospital and did home health care.
She was a member of St Anne Catholic Church in Dixon.
Joyce married Richard C. Montavon Sept. 6, 1958 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dolores Leffelman and Shirley Full; and three brothers, Stanley, Mervin and Earl Nauman.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Rich; children, Ann Montavon of Dixon, Kathleen Rosignal of St Charles, Julia (Tim) Langan of Peoria, Richard "Dick" (Susan) Montavon Jr of Oregon, Sara (John) Stimac of East Alton, IL; 11 grandchildren, Jessica (Mark) Szachowicz, Jacqueline (Victor) Bomprezzi, Kate (Joseph) Vitucci, Mitchell Langan, Patrick (Dani) Langan, Natalie Langan, Lucas Langan, Bailey Montavon, Lauren Montavon, Megan Spaniol and Jacob Spaniol; four great-grandchildren, Colette and Sloane Szachowicz and Sienna and Victor Jr Bomprezzi. She is also survived by two sisters Clara Mae Ansteth of Amboy, Janet (Jim) Montavon of Dixon and one brother Don (Marilyn) Nauman of Freeport.
Joyce was a very caring and loving person by nature. Her family always came first and she will be greatly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St Anne Catholic Church in Dixon with the Rev. Thomas Doyle officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Amboy. A family visitation will be held at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent online to www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.