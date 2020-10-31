Juan 'Johnny' A. Cavazos
Born: July 25, 1964; Sterling
Died: October 28, 2020; Clinton, Iowa
CLINTON, Iowa – Juan "Johnny" A. Cavazos, age 56 of Clinton, IA, formerly of Sterling, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at home.
Johnny was born on July 25, 1964 in Sterling, the son of Margarito and Tomasa (Hernandez) Cavazos. He was a United States Army veteran and served in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He retired from the Army after 15 years.
Survivors include his seven sisters, Yolanda Cavazos of Sterling, Margarita Galindo of Sterling, Maria Arteaga of Mendota, Andrelita Bryan of Prophetstown, Ida Sliger of Sterling, Rosita (John) Canas of Sterling and Lala Olivas of Sterling; his life partner, Stephen Cruse of Clinton; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and seven brothers, Margarito, Richard, Valentine, Candalirio, Diego, Miguel and Thomas Cavazos.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held for the family. Arrangements have been completed with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established in his memory.
.