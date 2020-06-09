Juanita F. Williams
Juanita F. Williams

Born: July 20, 1927; Belle Rive

Died: June 6, 2020; Franklin Grove

FRANKLIN GROVE – Juanita F. Williams, 92, of Franklin Grove, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Franklin Grove Living and Rehab Center.

She was born July 20, 1927 in Belle Rive, IL, the daughter of William and Alta (Shrum) Purvis. She married Homer Williams on June 1, 1947 in Rochelle. Juanita graduated from Rochelle Township High School in 1945. She and her husband Homer lived on the farm just north of Franklin Grove for 64 years. She worked many different jobs throughout the years, mostly as a bookkeeper. She worked at P&W Paint Supply in Dixon, Dr. R. Silva in Franklin Grove, in the kitchen at Franklin Grove Nursing Home, and she retired from J.H. Patterson Lumber Company in Franklin Grove. Juanita was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Franklin Grove for over 50 years. She was also a member of Take Pounds Off Sensibly (TOPS) for over 20 years. Juanita enjoyed gardening, fishing, and time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Juanita is survived by three children, Gary Williams of Sterling, Brian (Michel) Williams of Stillman Valley, and Alan (Connie) Williams of Dixon; nine grandchildren, Tim (Tracey Peterson) Williams, Jason (Amanda) Williams, Jeni (Drew) Kersler, Matt Williams, Jeff (Katie) Williams, Pat (Heidi) Williams, Lexie (Jake Henert) Williams, Angie (Chad) McNaughton, and Wes (Sisi) Williams; 16 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Veneta (Jack) Campbell of Stevens Point, WI, Betty Walsh of Mountain View, AR, and Doris Gittleson of Franklin Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, Homer, in 2006; brother, William Purvis; sister and brother-in-law, Deloris (Bob) Schaneberg; and two brothers-in-law, Allen Gittleson and Robert Walsh.

A private funeral service will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church Franklin Grove with Pastor Jack Briggs officiating. Interment will follow in Trinity Memory Gardens in Rochelle.

Contributions in Juanita's memory may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church Franklin Grove.

Please visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.
