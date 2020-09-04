1/1
Juanita M. Insley
1948 - 2020
Juanita M. Insley

Born: February 1, 1948; Woosung

Died: August 31, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Juanita M. Insley, age 72, of Sterling, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Juanita was born February 15, 1948 in Woosung, the daughter of Lloyd Bell and Myrtle Holcomb.She married Lester Insley on June 19, 1965. Juanita was employed at Wahl Clipper as an inspector until her retirement in 1998.She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved music and dancing with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Lester of Sterling; three children, Leslie (Doug Cooper) Insley, Kelly (Sean) Dennis and Troy Insley; one sister, Debra Strohmayer; one brother, Tom Strohmayer; seven grandchildren, Kenjala (Rickie) Preston, Krymson (Joseph Owens) Hodge, Stephanie (John) Saathoff, Steven (Tiffany) Letcher, Tyler (Kelsey) Insley, Katlyn Brady and John Michael Schweickert; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gary Holcomb; one sister, Ellen Strohmayer; one granddaughter, Brandy Pursell Pegues; one sister-in-law, Marlyn Royer; and one brother-in-law, Joe Strohmayer.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. The memorial service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A late luncheon will follow the service. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time and masks will be required when entering the building.

A memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
SEP
9
Service
02:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
