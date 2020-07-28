Juanita Rosas



Died: July 23, 2020



STERLING – Juanita Rosas, 67, of Sterling, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Rock River Hospice Home.



Juanita was born in Donna, TX, the daughter of Hesequio and Santiaga (Chavez) Moreno. She was employed at Servicemaster for the last 15 years. Juanita was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sterling.



Survivors include her father, Hesequio Moreno of TX; her husband; one daughter, Cristal Rosas; one son, Reginaldo Rosas Jr, both of Rock Falls; three sisters, Rosa (Martin) Favela, Estela (Ismael) Sagal, and Maria (Willy) Rodriguez; one brother, Pedro Moreno, all of Sterling; and five grandchildren.



Juanita was preceded in death by her mother, and one brother, Jose Moreno.



Visitation will be held at 10 a.m .on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave, Rock Falls, IL 61071. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with The Very Reverend James R. Keenan officiating. Burial will conclude at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.





