Juanita Rosas
1953 - 2020
Juanita Rosas

Died: July 23, 2020

STERLING – Juanita Rosas, 67, of Sterling, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Rock River Hospice Home.

Juanita was born in Donna, TX, the daughter of Hesequio and Santiaga (Chavez) Moreno. She was employed at Servicemaster for the last 15 years. Juanita was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sterling.

Survivors include her father, Hesequio Moreno of TX; her husband; one daughter, Cristal Rosas; one son, Reginaldo Rosas Jr, both of Rock Falls; three sisters, Rosa (Martin) Favela, Estela (Ismael) Sagal, and Maria (Willy) Rodriguez; one brother, Pedro Moreno, all of Sterling; and five grandchildren.

Juanita was preceded in death by her mother, and one brother, Jose Moreno.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m .on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave, Rock Falls, IL 61071. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with The Very Reverend James R. Keenan officiating. Burial will conclude at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
JUL
28
Service
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
May you rest in peace, my dear friend! You will be greatly missed
Norma Medrano
Family Friend
