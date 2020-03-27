|
Judith a. bentley
Born: Nov. 29, 1938; Peoria
Died: March 24, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Judith A. Bentley, 81, of Sterling died on March 24, 2020 at Regency Care, Sterling.
Judy was born November 29, 1938 in Peoria the only child of Ori Q. and Mary Eileen (Breen) Jenkins. She had worked at the Sterling Vocational Center going back to the 1970s, and married Eugene "Gene" Bentley on June 24, 1977. He preceded her in death in 2001. Judy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Ladies Elks and Ladies Moose clubs.
Surviving family members left to honor her include her stepdaughter, Connie Bentley Westfall of Sterling; stepson, Robert E. Bentley of East Moline; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
Due to the current Covid-19 virus, there will be no service. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will take place at Mount Vernon Cemetery, in Washburn IL, beside her parents, per her request.
Friends may consider special prayers, a kind gesture or a memorial on her behalf to a church, or animal clinic/shelter.
Judy's family would like to thank her very dear friends, Dave (Sharon) Siex, and Terry (Nyla) Winchell, for all their support over the past several months, as well as the dedicated and professional staff at Regency Care and Compassus Hospice in Sterling.