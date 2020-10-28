1/1
Judith A. Fair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Fair

Born: August 22, 1944

Died: October 22, 2020

ROSCOE – Judith A. Fair, 76, of Roscoe passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.

She was born August 22, 1944, in Sterling, the daughter of Hugo J. and Mabel K. (Dietz) Gerken. She married Anthony R. Fair on October 30, 1971, in Rock Falls. She enjoyed family researching genealogy and traveling.

Survivors include her son, Scott (Michelle Smith) Fair; daughter, Melissa Fair; grandchildren, Gianna Fair and Rowan Fair; siblings, Joanne Gerken of Rockford, Ron (Karol) Gerken, Betty (Tom) Clementz, and Cheryl (Ron) Faber, all of Sterling; many nieces, nephews and several other family members.

She was predeceased by her husband; son, Tony Fair; and sister, Donna (Dale) Smith.

Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Valley Road, Roscoe. Walkthrough visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, October 30, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

Visit delehantyfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Pinnacle Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved