Judith A. Fair
Born: August 22, 1944
Died: October 22, 2020
ROSCOE – Judith A. Fair, 76, of Roscoe passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.
She was born August 22, 1944, in Sterling, the daughter of Hugo J. and Mabel K. (Dietz) Gerken. She married Anthony R. Fair on October 30, 1971, in Rock Falls. She enjoyed family researching genealogy and traveling.
Survivors include her son, Scott (Michelle Smith) Fair; daughter, Melissa Fair; grandchildren, Gianna Fair and Rowan Fair; siblings, Joanne Gerken of Rockford, Ron (Karol) Gerken, Betty (Tom) Clementz, and Cheryl (Ron) Faber, all of Sterling; many nieces, nephews and several other family members.
She was predeceased by her husband; son, Tony Fair; and sister, Donna (Dale) Smith.
Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Valley Road, Roscoe. Walkthrough visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, October 30, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
