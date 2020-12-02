Judith Ann Windholz
Born: March 28, 1951; in DuBois, NE
Died: November 28, 2020; in Warrenton, MO
Mrs. Judith Ann Windholz (nee: Rohlmeier), of Warrenton, MO., passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home. She was born in DuBois, NE., on March 28, 1951, to William M. and Vera E. (nee: Britt) Rohlmeier, the youngest of four brothers and one sister. Judy had reached the age of 69 years and 8 months.
Judy's mother passed away when she was 2 years old. The family moved to Sheridan, MO., in 1955, where she attended grade school. Finally, Judy, her parents and sister, Marcia, moved to Sterling, IL., in 1965, where she graduated from Sterling High School in 1969. Judy worked in the computer department at National Manufacturing Company in Sterling for 12 years. It was there, that she met her future husband Jim, in 1975. Jim moved from Ohio to also work in the computer department. Jim and Judy were married in 1980 and Judy gained two stepsons and one stepdaughter. She and Jim had one daughter, Sarah, born in 1982. Judy left National after Sarah's birth.
Judy's favorite pastimes were living in and caring for the woods and wildlife, surrounding their country home for 25 years, outside of Milledgeville, IL., with Jim. During their 40 years of marriage, they enjoyed many trips together, especially exploring Lake Superior, Lake Michigan and both the Rocky Mountains and the Ozark Mountains. After moving to Warrenton, MO., in 2011, she continued to be outdoors; walking, gardening and taking day trips in the surrounding country with Jim.
Throughout Judy's life, she participated in church activities where she lived. While living in Illinois, she worked with several friends to create a Red Hat Society group, then shortly after moving to Warrenton, she joined the local chapter. She also volunteered in the kitchen at Child Evangelism Fellowship in Warrenton. Judy accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior when she was 16 years old and was a devout Christian. Throughout her life, she deeply loved, respected and lived for all God's creations; human, animal (except snakes!) and nature. Those of who were blessed, to casually know her or share in her life on this earth will miss her beyond words.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; William and Vera Rohlmeier, her step-mother; Mildred Rohlmeier, two borthers; Donald Rohlmeier, Dennis Rohlmeier, one sister; Marcia Crawford. Those grateful for having shared in Judy's life are, her loving husband, Jim, her daughter; Sarah Ann Windholz; step-children; Craig Alan Windholz, Lori Beth Bailey, Aaron Lee Windholz and wife Caroline; two brothers; Dean Rohlmeier and wife Alma, David Rohlmeier and wife Gail; five grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Martin Funeral Home in Warrenton, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Additional services for Judy will be held in Milledgeville, IL., on Saturday, December 5, 2020, 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM at McDonald Funeral Home. A private burial will follow at South Elkhorn Grove Cemetery.
