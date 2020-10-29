1/1
Judith Goodell
1942 - 2020
ROCK FALLS – Judith Goodell, 78, died Tuesday October 27, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

She was born on June 23, 1942, the daughter of Millard and Dorothy (Conner) Mandrell. She married Ervin "Cork" Goodell on March 21, 1958 in Sterling. He died December 1, 2019. She was a member of Harvest Time Bible Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly (Mitch) Bollman of Prophetstown; her sons, Mark Goodell of St. Louis (Theresa Wolber of Sterling) and Jeffrey D. (Torrie) Goodell of Galesburg; her brothers, Homer (Faye) Mandrell of Sterling and Bobby (Frances) Mandrell of GA; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Joe and Peg Whittenauer of Rock Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers; three sisters; and one great-grandchild.

Private family graveside services will be conducted on Friday October 30, 2020 at Coloma Township Cemetery in Rock Falls with Pastor Jason Borton officiating. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials may be directed in her memory to Harvest Time Bible Church.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
Coloma Township Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
I Love You so much Mama
Jeffery Goodell
