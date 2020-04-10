|
|
Judith L. Hill
Born: April 22, 1944; Dixon
Died: April 8. 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Judith L. Hill, age 75, of Dixon, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 22, 1944 in Dixon, the daughter of Lloyd "Shires" and Dorothy (Wachtel) Miller.
Judy received her Associates Degree in Human Services from Sauk Valley Community College, her Bachelor Degree in Family Services from Northern Illinois University and her Master Degree in Social Work from the University of Illinois. She had been a social worker for Lee County Youth Services Bureau, was the coordinator of the CETA program at Highland Community College in Freeport, worked for the Dept. of Children and Family Services, was Director for social work at CGH Medical Center and was a professor of Human Services at Sauk Valley Community College.
She was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon.
Judy married James D Hill on June 27, 1964 in Dixon. She was preceded in his death on January 21, 2007 and by her son, Scott Hill, on August 27, 2015.
Judy is survived by her daughter-in-law Maria Hill and grandson Jim Hill of Surprise, Arizona, grandson Alex (Lupita) Velazquez and great-grandchildren, Xavier, Mia and Alexa Velazquez of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters, Anna Mae (Burt) Toms of Dixon, Donna Wolf of Polo; sisters-in-law, Joan Swegle and Sally Campbell both of Dixon; and brother-in-law. Bob (Sybil) Hill of Dixon. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Judy was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Ronald Broers, Howard Swegle, Joe Campbell and Don Wolf.
Judy's strong faith and generous spirit will be missed by her many friends and especially her faithful companion, Misty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon. Private family burial of cremains will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.
Memorial donations in Judy's name can be made to the Loaves and Fishes Ministry at St Patrick Catholic Church or to the Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.