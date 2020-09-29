Judith 'Judy' L. Reubin
Born: September 6, 1942; Amboy
Died: September 25, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Judith "Judy" Louise Reubin, 78, of Dixon, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, surrounded by her family.
She graduated from nurses' training in 1964 at KSB Hospital, and began working as an OB nurse in Labor & Delivery, and retired from KSB as the Director of Education Services. Judy was proud, and above all honored to be a nurse her entire lifetime.
Judy was born, September 6, 1942, in Amboy, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Mae (Helfrich) Johnson, Sr. She married Herman Reubin, Jr. on May 26, 1962, in Stanford IL. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2007. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon. Judy was an active community member in Dixon. She participated in many organizations including: Girl Scouts, founder and past president of Al Morrison Baseball Women's Auxiliary, KSB Auxiliary, KSB Caring Friends, Open Sesame and was a member of health educators of Rock River Valley. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include one son, Rick (Denell) Reubin of Dixon, IL; one daughter, Lori Reubin of Dixon, IL; five grandchildren, Sydni Reubin, Taylor (Matt) Boostrom, Ross (Sasha) Reubin, Tricia Starnes, and Jaime Starnes; 13 great-grandchildren, Jakob, Avery, Blake, Grace, Kade, Denelly, Zavion, Jeziah, Lierra, Brysin, Bryant, Brooks, and Lana; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ron Reubin, Don (Sue) Reubin both of TX, John (Jack) Reubin of CA, Katherine (Brian) Cullon of Belleville, IL, David Reubin of Dixon, Carol (Jim) DeGeorge of TX Barb Johnson of NC, and Lester "Jim" Heaton of Dixon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Arthur Johnson, Jr.; one sister, Janice Kay Heaton; one sister-in-law, Dorene (Rocky) Sensenig and one brother-in-law Jim (Rose) Reubin.
Mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon, with Pastor Joseph O'Donnell officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.
Memorials may be directed to KSB Caring Friends or Open Sesame Children's Learning Centers.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com