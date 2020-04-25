|
|
Judy M. Thome
Born: April 10, 1939; Streator
Died: April 22, 2020; North Aurora
NORTH AURORA – Judy Mae (Jepsen) Thome, 81, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020, at Asbury Gardens, North Aurora, Illinois.
Judy, a retired Rock Falls High School teacher, was born April 10, 1939 in Streator, Illinois to the late Frank and Mildred (Leathers) Jepsen of Dwight, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Kim Willett, Krista Bagley, Wendy Swanson; siblings, Connie Lindsey and Martin Jepsen; nephews and nieces, Todd Lindsey, Bryan Lindsey, Tina Lindsey; grandchildren, Samantha Burcham, Kate Ross, Alison Swanson; great-grandchildren, Dakota Goins, Eli Burcham. Judy is also survived by her longtime and devoted partner, Randy Blecha.
There will be no formal services, and the family requests that her many friends and colleagues remember as they choose.
Judy supported many charities, including Sarah Siddons Society, Lincoln Park Zoo, as well as many theater and educational groups. Any memorials may be directed to any charity or organization of choice.