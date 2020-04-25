Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Thome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy M. Thome

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy M. Thome Obituary
Judy M. Thome

Born: April 10, 1939; Streator

Died: April 22, 2020; North Aurora

NORTH AURORA – Judy Mae (Jepsen) Thome, 81, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020, at Asbury Gardens, North Aurora, Illinois.

Judy, a retired Rock Falls High School teacher, was born April 10, 1939 in Streator, Illinois to the late Frank and Mildred (Leathers) Jepsen of Dwight, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her children, Kim Willett, Krista Bagley, Wendy Swanson; siblings, Connie Lindsey and Martin Jepsen; nephews and nieces, Todd Lindsey, Bryan Lindsey, Tina Lindsey; grandchildren, Samantha Burcham, Kate Ross, Alison Swanson; great-grandchildren, Dakota Goins, Eli Burcham. Judy is also survived by her longtime and devoted partner, Randy Blecha.

There will be no formal services, and the family requests that her many friends and colleagues remember as they choose.

Judy supported many charities, including Sarah Siddons Society, Lincoln Park Zoo, as well as many theater and educational groups. Any memorials may be directed to any charity or organization of choice.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -