Julie D. Vaughn
Julie D. Vaughn

Born: February 23, 1964; Moline

Died: May 15, 2020; Geneseo

PROPHETSTOWN – Julie D. Vaughn, 56, of Prophetstown, Illinois, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo.

Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the graveside service will be private. A drive-by visitation will be held Tuesday, May 19th from noon-1 p.m. at the Erie Cemetery. Funeral home staff will direct attendees on the route through the cemetery as you arrive. A video recording of the graveside service will be available after today by visiting Julie's obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com

Julie was born February 23, 1964 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Vernon and Bonnie (DeWilfond) Pyse. She worked as a dispatcher at Markman Peat Inc. in Fenton, IL. Julie enjoyed her many dogs, their small farm and old-fashioned gardening and canning.Julie is survived by her "best guy," Bobby Terry, Prophetstown; brothers, John Pyse, Erie, Jamie (Dessie) Pyse, Erie, Jeremy (Tarah) Pyse, Prophetstown; sisters, Diana Beck, Galesburg, Debbie Pyse, Falmouth, KY, Jody (Dwayn) DeBow, Ripon, CA; daughter, Nicole Cruz, Rock Island; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David McNeely; and a sister, Jeanne Pyse.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 19, 2020.
