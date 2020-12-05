1/
Julie Hereford
Julie Bryant Hereford

Born: October 5, 1953; Dixon

Died: November 29, 2020; Sterling

Dixon – Julie Bryant Hereford, 67, of Dixon, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Citadel of Sterling, Sterling, IL.

She worked as a certified registered nurse prior to her retirement.

Julie was born October 5, 1953, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of John and Virginia (Bryant) Weaver. She married Willie Leamon Hereford on October 28, 1985, in Monroe Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2013. Julia enjoyed spending time with her furry friend Lucy.

She is survived by her, two stepsons, Brian (Mary) Hereford of Dixon, Leamon (Charline) Hereford of Menominee Jr., MI; four step grandchildren, Jacob Alexander Hereford, Corey Michael King, Quintin Hereford, Christian Leamon Hereford; three step great-grandchildren, Nya Hereford; Celeste Hereford, Quincy Hereford; one brothers, Joel (Diane) Weaver.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents; one stepson, Lawrence Albert Hereford; and one brother, John Weaver.

Cremation rites have been accorded.In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
