June A. Meyer

June A. Meyer Obituary
June A. Meyer

Born: June 18, 1932; Manitowoc, Wisconsin

Died: April 22, 2020; Oregon

DIXON – June A. Meyer, 87, of Dixon, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Family First Shared Home of Oregon in Oregon, IL. She was a homemaker and cherished raising her children.

June was born June 18, 1932, in Manitowoc, WI, the daughter of and John and Lucille Carbon. June was one of ten children; she had five brothers and four sisters. June married Theodore Meyer on October 20, 1954, in Kellnersville, IL. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2005. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. June enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing cards; but most of all she loved her family.

She is survived by her four children, Karen (James) Meyer-Forder of Spring, TX, Jerry Meyer of Rock Falls, Sandra (Dave) Harris of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Julie Meyer of Dixon; one son-in-law, Todd McMillion; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

June was preceded in death by her two daughters, Cheryl Kness and Lisa Meyer-McMillion; one son-in- law ,Steven Kness; and one great grandchild, Hayden Stryker.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be directed to and American Cancer Foundation.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
