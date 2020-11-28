June L. Pries
Born: June 22, 1922
Died: November 25, 2020
ROCK FALLS – June L. Pries, 98 of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home.
June was born on June 22, 1922 in Rock Falls, the daughter of Alvin and Martha Hunsberger. She married Raymond Pries. He preceded her in death. June worked at the Green River Ordinance Plant in Amboy during WWII. She then worked as a banquet manager at the former Ramada Inn Hotel in Rock Falls for about 20 years. She was a lifelong member at the First Christian Church in Rock Falls where she was an Elder. June enjoyed listening to gospel music and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Dennis (Judith) Friel in Dixon; her daughter, Diane Heater of Sterling; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Barbara Housinga; and 12 siblings.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.
