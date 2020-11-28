1/
June L. Pries
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June L. Pries

Born: June 22, 1922

Died: November 25, 2020

ROCK FALLS – June L. Pries, 98 of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home.

June was born on June 22, 1922 in Rock Falls, the daughter of Alvin and Martha Hunsberger. She married Raymond Pries. He preceded her in death. June worked at the Green River Ordinance Plant in Amboy during WWII. She then worked as a banquet manager at the former Ramada Inn Hotel in Rock Falls for about 20 years. She was a lifelong member at the First Christian Church in Rock Falls where she was an Elder. June enjoyed listening to gospel music and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Dennis (Judith) Friel in Dixon; her daughter, Diane Heater of Sterling; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Barbara Housinga; and 12 siblings.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 27, 2020
Dear Shelley: I am so sorry to hear about June. I will remember her fondly from when we were kids, to our Ramada days to seeing the two of you shopping at WalMart! You were blessed with the best in your grandma!
Laura Hoyle
Friend
November 27, 2020
My condolences to June's family and loved ones. She told me she learned a new word everyday. She then asked if I knew what obsequious meant and I didn't. She told me to look it up and I did. It's a nice habit. She was always sweet to me. RIP my Friend of many years ago.
Julie Sutton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved