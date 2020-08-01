1/1
Kaleb Lee Ebersole

Born: August 5, 1994

Died: July 29, 2020

STERLING – Kaleb Lee Ebersole, 25, of Sterling, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Kaleb was born August 5, 1994 in Sterling, the son of Wayne and Tammy (Dimmig) Ebersole. Kaleb was an amazing son, brother, and father. He enjoyed life on the farm, helping with the show cattle, and golfing with his brothers. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grilling out.

Survivors include his parents, Wayne (Tammy) Ebersole of Polo; his fiancee, Magdelyn Dravis of Sterling; two daughters, Jo Lynn Ebersole of Sterling, Lilah; one son, Lane of Sterling; four brothers, Justin (Nicki) Ebersole of Milledgeville, Derek (Katie) Ebersole of Jerseyville, IL, Blake (Gabby Carr) Ebersole of Sterling, Lucas (Kailee Forbes) Ebersole of Sterling; maternal grandparents, Joan Dimmig of Florida, Dennis Dimmig of Sterling; paternal grandparents, Don (Linda) Ebersole of Polo; nieces, Kendra, Charlee, Payzleigh, and Hadley.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, John (Betty) Grobe and Don (Betty) Dimmig; and paternal great -grandparents, Walter (Mildred) Conklen, Don (Marjorie) Ebersole.

Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Carroll County Fairgrounds, with Pastor Dalmus Meeks of Harvest Time Bible Church of Rock Falls officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Carroll County Fairgrounds, Milledgeville. Burial will take place at Science Ridge Mennonite Cemetery. A luncheon will take place at the fairgrounds immediately following the burial.

A memorial has been established to his children.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 1, 2020.
