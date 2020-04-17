|
Karen S. Rose-Spencer
Born: December 26, 1963; Aurora
Died: April 8, 2020; Stover, Missouri
STOVER, Missouri – Karen Sue Rose-Spencer of Stover, Missouri, formerly of Sterling and Rock Falls, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home.
She was born December 26, 1953 in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Douglas F. and Juanita B.(Johnson) Rose. She and her siblings were raised in Galesburg, Illinois.
She married Ronald Spencer on March 24, 2003.
She was a memberof Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church of Laurie, Missouri. Karen was an avid bowler at Emerald Hill and later, Black Hawk Lanes.
She retired from Eagle Grocery Store in Sterling after 35 years. She worked at the Golden Age Living Center in Stover 4 years.
She was an avid baker, the family always looked forward to her almost life size Christmas Tree Cookies with each name on them.
Karen volunteered countless hours to her local food pantry and many community events, including spearheading the Ivy Bend Coat and Boot Drive.
Ron and Karen's favorite activity together was being Mr. and Mrs. Claus every year at the local nursing home and fire house.
Karen has many friends she loved and kept in touch with for years , and seemed to have known everyone, even when she traveled out of town and state!
Most of all, she looked forward to seeing her daughter and granddaughter. She always said there was never enough time with them.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Spencer of Ivy Bend, Missouri; her daughter Adrienne M. Rose of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; siblings, Garry D. (Sue) Rose of Toulon, Illinois and Nancy B. Rose of Monroe, Wisconsin; her in-laws, Kim (Tim) Becker, David (Linda) Spencer all of Ivy Bend, Missouri; stepchildren, Angie (Skip) Vinson ofSouth Dakota and Brad Spencer of Illinois; grandchildren, McKinsey G. Peters,Mack (Oliver) Matt, Noah and Sarah Vinson; nephews, James (Jamie) R. Baxter, Jr., Bryce Brewer, Cody (Krystal) Spencer and family; nieces, Jamie Anna Beth Baxter, Kaleijh E. Rose-Parr; great-nephews, Tristan J. Baxter, Lucas P. Bosc, Leonardo M. Baldivia; great nieces, Kaitlynn C. Baxter, Kay R. Strothman,Selena L. Baldivia; Aunt Fay (Johnson); and many cousins whom she loved dearly.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover, Missouri.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in both Ivy Bend, Missouri and Rock Falls, Illinois.
Condolences may be sent at www.scrivner-morrow.com