Katherine A. Kerchner
Born: August 13, 1964; Dixon
Died: April 28, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Katherine A. Kerchner, age 55, of Dixon, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 13, 1964, in Dixon, the daughter of Ralph and Celia (Giese) Mills Sr. She married Curtis Kerchner of Amboy, June 17, 1989 in Dixon. He preceded her in death Dec. 23, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister Susan Mills.
She is survived by, and will be dearly missed, by her two children, Cassey and Kyle Kerchner of Dixon; her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Anne Mills, and their 3 children, Lauren, Jared (Kelly) and Emily Mills.
Katie loved her flower garden and time spent outside. She devoted her life to being a wonderful mother to her children, and was a caring, supportive, adored figure in the lives of their friends as well. She was also a loving dog mom. Katie's kindness and loving open heart touched many souls. She was an avid YMCA member whose drive to push herself inspired many.
Katie was a lector for many years at both St Anne and St Patrick churches in Dixon. Katie held onto her faith and glowing personality through a long hard fight against melanoma.
Her first job was at Red Fox in Dixon. Later, for several years until her first child, she worked at Quebecor Printing. She also cleaned houses for many wonderful people whom she held dear in her heart.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon.
A memorial has been established to the family.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.