Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Kerchner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine A. Kerchner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine A. Kerchner Obituary
Katherine A. Kerchner

Born: August 13, 1964; Dixon

Died: April 28, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Katherine A. Kerchner, age 55, of Dixon, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 13, 1964, in Dixon, the daughter of Ralph and Celia (Giese) Mills Sr. She married Curtis Kerchner of Amboy, June 17, 1989 in Dixon. He preceded her in death Dec. 23, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister Susan Mills.

She is survived by, and will be dearly missed, by her two children, Cassey and Kyle Kerchner of Dixon; her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Anne Mills, and their 3 children, Lauren, Jared (Kelly) and Emily Mills.

Katie loved her flower garden and time spent outside. She devoted her life to being a wonderful mother to her children, and was a caring, supportive, adored figure in the lives of their friends as well. She was also a loving dog mom. Katie's kindness and loving open heart touched many souls. She was an avid YMCA member whose drive to push herself inspired many.

Katie was a lector for many years at both St Anne and St Patrick churches in Dixon. Katie held onto her faith and glowing personality through a long hard fight against melanoma.

Her first job was at Red Fox in Dixon. Later, for several years until her first child, she worked at Quebecor Printing. She also cleaned houses for many wonderful people whom she held dear in her heart.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon.

A memorial has been established to the family.

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -