Katherine B. Doering
Born: January 29, 1926; Prophetstown
Died: April 14, 2020; Prophetstown
PROPHETSTOWN – Katherine Bernadine Doering, 94, of Prophetstown, IL, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home.
There will be a private family service at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home with interment at the Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. A memorial has been established.
Katherine was born on January 29, 1926 in Prophetstown to Roy and Reba (Ramsey) Moore. She attended Prophetstown grade schools and graduated from Prophetstown High School.She married Herbert Doering Jr. on March 3, 1946 in Prophetstown. He died February 26, 2017. Katherine spent her time raising her four children, and also helped as a part-time driver for her husband's company, Doering Van Lines. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Prophetstown. She enjoyed vacationing with her family; she and Herbert took a trip to Branson, MO every year. She loved bowling and watching Andy Williams perform.
Survivors include two daughters, Ann (Larry) Drain of Cridersville, OH and Penny (Terry) Boseneiler of Prophetstown; two sons, Roger (Terri) Doering of Morrison, IL and Dennis (Peggy) Doering of Prophetstown; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert; and two siblings, Marjorie Bender and one in infancy.
